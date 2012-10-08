ANOVO lands Samsung mobile repair contract

Repair and logistics firm signs agreement with manufacturer to repair and provide after-sales support for its mobile phones

ANOVO has signed a deal with Samsung to repair and provide after-sales support for all of its handsets.

The Norwich-based company will provide services including a courtesy call alerting customers to their handset status, tailored reverse logistics solutions, fast-track warranty repair, refurbishment of mobile phones and regeneration offerings to end customers.

ANOVO has repaired Samsung mobile handsets since 2005 and last November renewed its UK contract with the manufacturer for an undisclosed period to also cover the repair of its tablet devices.

The company has repair contracts with a number of key handset manufacturers, retailers and mobile operators, including Nokia, RIM, Sony Mobile, LG, Huawei, ZTE, Sonim, Carphone Warehouse, Phones 4U, Tesco, Asda, EE and O2.

ANOVO UK chief commercial officer Stephen Maxwell (pictured) said: “Working with Samsung is very important to us and we are delighted to be in a position to share Samsung’s journey of product evolution and support their continued growth.”