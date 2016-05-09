Three considers offering service to boost data speeds while abroad

Operator admits to throttling speeds on Feel At Home bundle, but said it could introduce premium bundle to offer faster speeds

Three is looking at adding a premium bundle to its Feel At Home roaming offer that will allow users to access the fastest speeds available on roaming networks.

Feel At Home, which the operator launched last year and lets users access their standard bundle allowances in 18 countries, currently results in restricted data speeds, known as “throttling”.

Speaking at a recent roundtable event about the future of roaming in the EU, Three head of consumer strategy and propositions Oliver Topley admitted that Three could introduce a bundle that will allow faster speeds if there is consumer demand for it.

One of the attendees at the roundtable said they use Feel at Home but found the speeds significantly slower than those experienced on Three while in the UK.

Topley confirmed that Three does throttle speeds, adding: “We position the proposition as a holiday product and we don’t see a lot of people streaming while abroad.

“Consumers are very happy with the proposition based on our feedback, but we will look at how people are using data once the pricing in Europe is sorted out.

“We’ve taken the stance in the UK of offering 4G at no extra cost, but I think the market is there for people who want to have a higher speed and will pay a bit extra. It is something we will definitely consider.”

Numbers doubling

According to figures revealed at the roundtable,where Three was discussing the potential impact new EU regulations on roaming could have on the industry, more than three million customers have used Feel At Home, with average data accessed by those customers more than doubling year-on-year.

Three held the roundtable at The Hospital Club in London to discuss impending EU regulations that saw roaming caps lowered on April 30, ahead of them being completely abolished on June 17 next year.