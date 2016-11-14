EE hits out at government report over poor coverage

British Infrastructure Group study calls for domestic roaming throughout the UK

EE has slammed a government report accusing all operators of providing poor coverage and being unable to hit the 90 per cent geographical target promised by the end of next year.

The report was released by the British Infrastructure Group (BIG) on October 28, which consists of 90 backbench MPs dedicating to promoting better infrastructure across the UK.

It claimed 17 million people (one third of mobile phone users) receive very little or no reception, with 525 ‘not spots’ where mobile coverage remains non-existent. Findings had been gathered from satisfaction surveys by Which?, uSwitch and Ofcom over the last two years.

Unrealistic target

The BIG report said that mobile coverage has seen few changes since operators invested £5 billion in 2014 to improve coverage by the end of next year. The group called for changes in legislation to allow domestic roaming throughout the UK, while enabling customers to leave a contract after three months if reception is inadequate.