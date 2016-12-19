Genuine Solutions spread Christmas cheer to the less fortunate

The Genuine Solutions Group have been spreading christmas cheer to young and old in the local community as part of their annual charity drive.

Presents have been donated to Momentum, who support children with life-limiting conditions in hospitals in Surrey and South West London, and were handed our by the Mayor of Kingston, Cllr Geoff Austin.

Momentum Co-Founder Bianca Effemey said “Momentum has always been about making the dark times more bearable for families coping with a sick child.

“We are enormously grateful to Genuine Solutions for their kind gifts.”

The team at Genuine Solutions Group also visited the Amy Woodgate Care home, who care for elderly people living with dementia, and spent time conversing with those at the home as well as handing out presents to the residents.

Amy Woodgate House Care Home Day Care Service Manager George Tong said “The visit was really good and really appreciated by the clients.

“The team were brilliant, they really got involved and gave their time and attention to our day centre people.”

Genuine Solutions spokesperson Kirstie Whitcombe-Smith said “every christmas we deliver presents to those we feel would truly appreciate a gift, both young and old.

“This year we were thrilled to have chosen to donate gifts to Amy Woodgate Care Home for the elderly suffering with dementia, and to our wonderful local children’s charity Momentum.”