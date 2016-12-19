Onecom awarded for staff training

Leading B2B communications provider, Onecom, have been given a Silver award by Investors in People (IiP) for their staff training.

During IiP’s first visit, Onecom were examined on how their staff are empowered, recognised and rewarded in order to gain the Silver award.

Onecom’s Head Office in Whitely, Hampshire hosts the recently launched Training Academy where staff swat up on products and solutions they are required to know as part of the Samsung Premium Partner and Vodafone Partner Programme.

Staff at Onecom are also recognised and rewarded for achievements they made by the OneSTAR rewards programme every quarter.

Onecom CEO Darren Ridge said “Onecom’s success is built on its people, and this is why we place a heavy emphasis on staff training, mentoring and progression.

“To attain Silver status on our first IiP assessment is a huge achievement for all of us, and staff at our Hampshire headquarters and in all our offices throughout the UK deserve credit.”

Investors in People Head Paul Devoy said “We’d like to congratulate Onecom.

“Investors in people accreditation is the sign of a great employer, an outperforming place to work and a clear commitment to success.”