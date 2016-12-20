Vodafone accredits over 100 partners for new Enterprise platform

The new programme due to go live in January scraps the previous Silver, Gold and Platinum tiering

Vodafone has accredited more than 100 dealer partners onto its revamped Enterprise programme.

The new platform was unveiled in July and is set to go live on January 1. It will see the operator scrap its previous Silver, Gold and Platinum tiering in favour of a system focusing more on unified communications; including fixed, mobile, converged and cloud products.

Tiers on the new system in order from bottom to top are Approved, Specialist, Advance and Total Communications. Dealers amongst the 100 to receive certification include Onecom, Citycom, PMGC and Pure Business Services.

To achieve Total Communications status, partners must demonstrate ‘outstanding levels of customer service,’ alongside the investment of over 1,000 hours of training across sales, operations and support channels. Those deemed suitable for the new programme are required to pay between £900 and £8,300 per year.

The launch follows criticism from dealers who accused Vodafone of overcomplicating the application process following its decision to push the original completion deadline back from October 31 to the end of November.

Speaking about the programme, Vodafone UK director of partners and strategic alliances Nick Birtwistle said: “We have designed our new programme to equip our partners with the highest-levels of training and support around our portfolio of technologies. We believe this will help them to take a leading position in this new era of communications and provide continued service excellence for customers.

“We’re delighted to announce the first Partners to our programme and will continue to work with the many others who are aiming to qualify for the programme ahead of our second accreditation date in June.”