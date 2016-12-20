Vodafone most complained about operator for eighth consecutive quarter

It received 18 complaints per 100,000 for the three months between July and September

Vodafone has retained the title of most complained about mobile operator in Ofcom’s ‘Telecoms and Pay TV Complaints’ report for the eight consecutive quarter.

The regulator published the report today (December 20) which covers the three months between July and September this year. Vodafone was the worst with 18 complaints per 100,000 customers. This is a notable decline from the previous report where it received 23 complaints per 100,000.

Tesco was the least complained about company, with one complaint per 100,000. It was followed by Three and O2 (three complaints), EE (five complaints) Virgin Mobile, TalkTalk and Vodafone MVNO Talk Mobile (eight complaints each).

Ofcom consumer group director Lindsey Fussell said: “We won’t stand for complacency when it comes to customer service. We expect providers to make it a top priority and work hard to better serve their customers.

“If companies let their customers down, we will step in and investigate, which can lead to significant fines.”

The report comes after Vodafone exclusively revealed to Mobile News in June that it was spending an additional £15 million this year on improving its back office customer service issues. CEO Vittorio Colao had also recently revealed that major billing issues would take longer to resolve than expected.

Speaking about the latest Ofcom report, a Vodafone spokesperson said: “The Ofcom report highlights the continued improvement in our customer services delivery, with the number of complaints to Ofcom down over 40 per cent since the beginning of the year. We are making positive progress in customer services, with a 50 per cent reduction in overall complaints this year, but fixing these issues is our highest priority for 2017.

“Since 2014 we’ve invested over £2 billion into our network and customer services, upgrading or installing more than 5,000 4G-enabled mobile sites over the last year alone to bring 4G outdoor coverage to 95 per cent of the UK population. We will be investing £2 billion over the next three years in our network and services and look forward to achieving similar improvements in delivering great customer experience during 2017.”