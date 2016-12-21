CCS end the year with three new additions

Telecoms supplier CCS have announced the appointment of three new staff as they aim to expand in the new year.

Terry Lewis, Andrew Fox and Paul Hedley will be joining eight other new staff that will be joining the Sunderland-based distributor as it plans to expand it’s office space in 2017.

Terry, who joins from EE, and Andrew, who has worked for BT and the Daisy Group, will join as Business Development Managers and focus on finding new business opportunities and building relationships with clients.

Paul, a salesman with 20 years experience, will join the sales team at CCS to find new opportunities for the sales team and act as the first port of call for many clients.

The appointment of Terry, Andrew and Paul concludes a busy year for CCS which saw six new faces join in August along with a new sales manager in May.

CCS Managing Director Chris Lee said “This year has been a really exciting one for the company and our recruitment drive throughout the year has allowed us to further strengthen the quality of the service that we provide to our clients.

“With the increase in headcount we have outgrown our current office space so we have plans to expand it early next year.”