EE scores well in latest test of London

EE have the best performance in two of London’s busiest shopping centres in the latest tests from RootMetrics.

At both Westfield shopping centres in the capital, EE were found to deliver the best mobile performance, with Vodafone joining EE as the best at the White City branch.

RootMetrics also tested London’s train stations for the best coverage for those travelling to and from London to see family over the Christmas period and found that EE once again performed the best at Kings Cross St. Pancras and Waterloo stations.

There were also good performances from Three at Victoria, O2 at Paddington and Vodafone at Charing Cross.

RootMetrics General Manager of Europe Scott Stonham said “christmas shopping and travel have the potential to be stressful experiences, getting in the way of our enjoyment of the festive season.

“With our mobiles vital for most parts of our lives -whether checking last minute gift details or keeping families up to date with travel times – consumers can’t afford to be without a reliable connection.”