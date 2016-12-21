Exertis embrace the Force with Rooftop Group

Technology distributor, Exertis, have announced the will exclusively be distributing Rooftop Group’s radio controlled products.

Rooftop provide a range of products, such as drones, helicopters and cars, under its Propel brand and has licences from Warner Bros to bring Batman and Superman products.

Propel also have a Star Wars collectors edition of laser battling quadcopters including Tie Fighter, X Wing Star Fighter, Speeder Bike and Millennium Falcon models.

Propel’s Star Wars spaceships have three pilot settings from beginner to advanced and can reach speeds of up to 35 mph, perform 360 degree stunts and join 24 other players in airborne laser dogfights.

Exertis home sales and commercial director Alex Croft said “with the launch of the new Star Wars film in December , we expect these impressive miniature drones to literally fly off the shelves.

“Each Star Wars battling quad is extremely detailed, hand painted to model quality finish, certified, numbered and packed in a collectable display box.”