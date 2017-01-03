Daisy Group purchase Alternative Networks

Daisy Group have completed their £184 million acquisition of B2B communications provider, Alternative Networks PLC as part of their corporate acquisition strategy.

The acquisition comes off the back of the Group’s purchases of Damovo UK and Phoenix IT as Daisy continue to build their managed services department.

Daisy Group CEO Neil Muller said “Alternative Networks is one of the largest independence providers of IT managed services.

“This announcement builds upon our successful acquisition strategy, to enable our customer to take advantage of digital technology.”

Daisy feel that Alternative Networks represents a strong and complementary fit with their existing operations, increasing the scale of the group as well as offering cross-selling opportunities.

Alternative Networks Executive Chairman James Murray said “The combination with Daisy will ensure that the company is best placed to capitalise on future growth.”