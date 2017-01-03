Exertis Partner Programme hits 150 customers

Exertis’ Premium rewards Programme has gained over 150 customers within the first month since launch.

The programme, launched in December, allows customers to earn ten points from their purchases of Windows pro 10 products over £599 and spend those purchases as cash off other purchases.

Customers signed up to the programme can gain 10 points from buying any product from the Exertis Vendor Portfolio that included brands such as Acer, Asus and Lenovo and 50 points on bonus products that are featured for the month.

Exertis Computing General Manager Simon Barnard said “This is an opportunity to reward our customers for their loyalty and give them something back in return.

“In addition, every month we feature bonus products with a greater points value, so customers have the chance to accelerate the number of points they have earner.”