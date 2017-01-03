Honor unveils latest flagship at CES 2017

Honor have revealed their latest mid-range flagship device, the Honor 6X, at CES 2017 in Las Vegas.

The handset will be available in the UK from the end of January, exclusively with Three and boasts a dual-camera set up at the back and a 3,340 mAh battery that can last over two days.

Running Android 6.0 with a split-screen function on a 5.5 inch, full HD display, the Honor 6X also contains a blue light filter that will reduce visual fatigue, especially in low light conditions.

Honor have boosted the Camera performance on the mid-range model, the 6X contains one 12MP camera alongside a 2MP camera combining to capture sharper images in low light and provide quick auto focus in 0.3 seconds.

The 6X is also equipped with a fingerprint reader that is capable of accessing photos, controlling alarms, making calls and taking selfies through a number of gestures along side unlocking the device.

Available in gold, silver or grey, Honor’s latest handset boasts a Kirin 655 octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage in a high-strength aluminium alloy body.

Honor have also introduced Wifi Bridge that can significantly intensify the range and transmission of WiFi signals, meaning that, in effect, the Honor 6X can be used as a Wifi extender for other devices to connect to.

Honor UK Sales and Marketing Manager Wilkin Lee said “The Honor 6X device is certainly a strong contender for the flagship title int he mid-range smartphone category this year, and we’re proud to be kicking-off 2017 with it’s launch at CES.

“Coupling strong performance with a revolutionary display, extended battery life and photographic innovation, we’ve delivered a handset that has a very affordable price tag without compromising on quality.”