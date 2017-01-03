iPhone 6s bestselling handset of 2016, claims uSwitch

The iPhone 7 followed in second place, whilst the iPhone 6 came third

The iPhone 6s was the best selling handset of last year, according to price comparison specialist uSwitch.

Apple dominated the top three, with the iPhone 7 taking second despite only being released in September 2016. The iPhone 6, which was launched in September 2014 came third. The Samsung Galaxy S7 edge followed in fourth place.

Latest financials from Apple (who claims to have sold over a billion iPhones to date) for the three months ending September 24 revealed it had sold 45.51 million iPhones – down from 48 million for the same period in the previous year. Of all the available iPhones still on the market, the iPhone 6 remains the most popular according to IDC. The analyst claims more than 23 million have been sold since its launch. It is followed by the 6s with more than 15 million shipments.

Whilst Apple and Samsung made up the majority of the top 20, HTC, (14th) Microsoft (16th and 20th), Motorola (18th) and Sony (19th) also claimed a place in the list. Results were gathered from sales made via uSwitch between January 1 and December 28 last year.

Apple also had a major presence in uSwitch’s top 10 handsets of December, with the iPhone 7 claiming the top spot. It was followed by the iPhone 6s, iPhone SE, iPhone 7 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S7 edge, Samsung Galaxy S7, iPhone 5S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 6 and Samsung Galaxy S6.