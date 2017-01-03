LG to unveil updated K range at CES

Korean manufacturer will announce four new devices for the K series alongside the Stylus 3

LG will show off four new K series devices and the Stylus 3 at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show on January 5.

The range consists of the K10, K8, K4 and K3. LG will also launch the Stylus 3, a follow up to last year’s Stylus 2. All devices will feature removable batteries and expandable memory, The K10 and K8 both run Android 7.0 Nougat and also feature NFC.

The improved K10 (pictured) is powered by a 1.5GHz octa-core processor with a “best-in-class” 5.3 inch HD display, boasting superb viewing angles indoors and outdoors. The main snapper is 13MP, paired with the 5MP front camera which has a 120 degree wide angle lens. A fingerprint scanner is in tow, 2,800mAh battery, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of memory.

The K8 features the same camera specs with no wide angle feature, but is capable of auto and gesture shots on the front facing camera. It has a five-inch HD screen, powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core processor, 2,500mAh battery, 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of memory.

The K4 is running on a 1.1GHz quad-core processor, a five-inch VGA display, 5MP front and rear camera (with gesture capabilities), running Android 6.0 Marshmallow, 2,500mAh battery and a microSD slot.

Rounding up the K series is the diminutive K3 which has a 4.5-inch VGA display, 2MP front camera, 5MP rear camera, 2,100mAh battery and a microSD slot.

Additionally the Stylus 3 will also be announced by LG at CES. The stylus focused 5.7-inch smartphone features a 1.8mm diameter fibre-tip stylus for improved writing experience. It’s powered by an octa-core processor, running Android 7.0 Nougat, 3,200mAh battery, fingerprint sensor, 3GB of RAM and 16GB of memory.

LG Electronics mobile communications company president Juno Cho said: “Our 2017 mass-tier, mid-range smartphones focus on giving our customers a wide variety of options and choices for their smartphone lifestyles.

“What’s consistent in all our K Series and Stylus 3 devices is that they look and feel premium, offer replaceable batteries and all come with expandable memory slots, what customers consider key factors when buying smartphones in this category.”