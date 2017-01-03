Samsung unveils new additions to Galaxy A range

The new range includes the 5.2-inch A5 and the 4.7-inch A3

Samsung has unveiled two new variants in its Galaxy A smartphone series; the 5.2-inch A5 (above) and the 4.7-inch A3 (below.

The new range was unveiled by the Korean manufacturer on January 2 and each model comes with a metal frame and glass back. It is available in four colours; black, gold, blue and peach.

Samsung claims technology featured in the front and rear cameras will allow the device to take vibrant and clear photos even in low-light conditions. The A5 is equipped with a 16MP snapper in both the front and rear, whilst the A3 comes with 13MP front and 16MP rear lenses. Users can tap anywhere on the screen to take a selfie, whilst the smartphone maker claims a ‘simplified user interface’ allows for a quick change between camera modes.

The handsets are also IP68 water and dust resistant (a first for the A range), allowing them to withstand rain, sweat, sand and dust. An ‘Always on Display’ helps conserve battery life by allowing users to look at notifications on the screen without waking the phone. They are also powered by Android 6.0 Marshmallow (Google’s latest operating system) and can support up to 256GB of external memory with a microSD card. The A5 comes with 32GB of internal storage, whilst the A3 has 16GB of memory.

Both handsets can be preordered from January 20 and are available from early February. SIM-free pricing for the A3 starts from £269, whilst the A5 costs £319. Those who preorder either phone will receive a free pair of Samsung LEVEL Active Wireless headphones.