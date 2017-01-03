Unified World Communications gains Vodafone Advanced Partner status

The dealer has achieved the status of Advanced Partner in Vodafone UK’s new partner scheme

Unified World Communications has been awarded the status of Advanced Partner in Vodafone’s new partner programme, which went live on January 1.

The new partner programme departs from the tier system of silver, gold and platinum, towards an approach which features categories based around types and services offered.

Unified World Communications had to demonstrate to Vodafone detailed knowledge of Vodafone’s Mobile solutions, with additional expertise in Fixed solutions.

Unified World Communications managing director Neil Jones said: “We have invested heavily in training and internal systems to enable us to supply and support our customers, not just in mobile services, but across a wide range of communications including fixed line, converged telephony, broadband and data services. We are delighted to be recognised by Vodafone for all the hard work.”

Vodafone UK head of partners Nick Birtwistle added: “We’re delighted to welcome Unified World Communications as an Advanced Partner to the new Vodafone Partner Programme. Its team has shown great commitment and vision to leading a new era in communications and connectivity.

“With a focus on deeper customer engagement and the development of new skills, our Partner programme provides a new platform for our partners to enhance their value propositions around key technology growth areas.”