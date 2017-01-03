Vodafone completes £2.9bn ‘market-leading’ quad play merger

The operator has merged its Dutch mobile operations with broadband provider Ziggo

Vodafone has completed a £2.9 billion merger of its Dutch operations with broadband provider Ziggo to create a ‘market-leading’ quad play provider throughout the Netherlands.

The 50:50 joint venture with Ziggo, also owned by Liberty Global, was revealed at the end of last year (December 31). Details about the agreement first emerged in February. Called ‘VodafoneZiggo,’ the operator claims the new business would have had a combined revenue of more than £3 billion for the year ending September 30. Revenue for Vodafone Netherlands and Ziggo in the same period stood respectively at over £1.5 billion and more than £2 billion.

Connections under the new group total nearly 15 million; with 5.2 million mobile, 2.5 million fixed-line, 3.1 million broadband and four million TV subscriptions.

Vodafone Group chief executive Vittorio Colao said: “Today marks the creation of a strong integrated communications provider in the Netherlands, combining the complementary skills and experience of Vodafone and Liberty to bring a range of benefits to consumers, enterprises and the public sector.”

Liberty Global CEO Mike Fries added: “This joint venture is great news for Dutch consumers and businesses. VodafoneZiggo will be the most innovative provider of converged communications services in the Netherlands with a full suite of market-leading TV, broadband, fixed-line and mobile products on day one of the JV.”