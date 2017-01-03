Vodafone launch Winter sale

Vodafone have announced a winter sale with prices slashed on Pay monthly, pay as you go sims as well as accessories and home broadband.

Customers can pick up an iPhone 6s or Samsung Galaxy S7 for £21 per month on an 18 month contract, the first six months of which are half price.

Vodafone are also offering the Motorola Moto G4 Play for £79 on pay as you go and the Alcatel 10.54 for £7.50 when bought alongside a £10 Big Value Bundle that includes 150 minutes, unlimited texts and 500MB of data.

The Samsung Gear VR has also had it’s priced slashed by 50%, now available for £40, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 and the Huawei MediaPad M2 8.0 are also available for £16 per month with the first six months of the 18 month contract discounted to half price along with an upfront fee of £30 and £10 respectively.

Customers have until 31st January to take advantage of these deals, including the Vodafone home broadband hub for £30.99 with broadband plans available from £22 per month.