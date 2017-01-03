Vodafone records ‘busiest festive season’ for data use

Data traffic on Christmas and New Year’s Eve increased by 26 per cent and 81 per cent respectively compared to the previous year

Vodafone claims to have recorded its busiest festive season yet after seeing data usage on New Year’s Eve increase by 81 per cent compared to the same period last year to 342TB.

This was for the 12 hours between 4PM on December 31 and 4AM on January 1.The operator added the busiest period during New Year’s Eve was between midnight and 01:00.

Total data usage on Christmas increased annually by 38 per cent to 359TB. More than 4.6 million text messages were sent on the day, according to the network.

Vodafone also revealed its busiest events for data usage over the course of 2016. The top five included the 1-1 draw between Manchester United and Leicester City (May 1), the Wimbledon men’s singles tennis final (July 10), GCSE results day (August 25), Manchester United’s 4-1 win over Leicester City (September 24) and the Great British Bake Off final (October 26). Data sent on the day of the Great British Bake Off Final was the equivalent of more than 13,000 days of streamed HD video, according to Vodafone.

Vodafone UK head of mobile networks Kye Prigg said: “We realise how important it is for our customers to be able to get in touch with friends and family at this time of year. That’s why the Vodafone team were on hand 24 hours a day for every day over the holidays to ensure our network performed at its best.”