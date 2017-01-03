Worldwide Huawei P9 shipments surpass 10 million

It is the first smartphone from the manufacturer to be stocked with all four UK operators

The P9 has become the first device in Huawei’s smartphone range to achieve more than 10 million shipments.

The Chinese manufacturer revealed it had met the milestone, which includes the standard and Plus variants, before the end of last year. Huawei had shipped nine million products in the range in November. According to the smartphone maker, global shipments of the P9 exceeded 2.6 million with the first six months of its release.

Huawei added it had shipped more than 33.59 million smartphones altogether in Q3 last year, a 23 per cent increase from the same period the previous year. Mid to high-end devices accounted for 44 per cent of the figure.

The P9 is the first device from the company to be stocked with all four UK operators and Carphone Warehouse. UK sales director Rhys Saunders had told Mobile News in December last year Huawei’s partnership with German camera specialist Leica and a £10 million UK marketing campaign had helped increase brand awareness and credibility.

Worldwide sales over the last six years have surged from 32 million to 108 million (2015). Its UK market share has more than doubled from more than 2.1 per cent in April to nearly five per cent.