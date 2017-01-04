CES 2017: Brightstar signs global distribution deal with Monster

Distributor will supply company’s audio products to retailers, mobile operators, online and enterprise customers across 55 countries in six continents

Brightstar has signed a global deal with Monster to distribute its line of audio products and mobile accessories.

The deal will see the audio product manufacturer’s portfolio supplied to retailers, mobile operators, online and enterprise customers across 55 countries in six continents.

Monster created the original high-end Beats by Dr. Dre line of speakers and headphones. It has been granted over 500 patents and 100 patents pending worldwide, offering more than 5,000 products in over 160 countries.

New products include the SuperStar Monster Blaster speaker, a “boombox” that features Bluetooth and USB connectivity, along with a line of SuperStar Bluetooth speakers and new versions of Monster’s high-end Elements headphones.

As part of the collaboration, Monster will design and engineer a new portfolio of digital and Bluetooth headphones for Brightstar and its channels/customers.

It will also be introducing its new line of power products and cables through Brightstar’s retailers at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, which begins tomorrow and runs until January 8.

‘Best in the industry’

Brightstar president of global channel development and sales Andy Zeinfeld said: “We want people to know that our customers are the place to shop for Monster products.

“Monster has designed an innovative way to promote the right customer experience with its displays and promotions and by training sales teams on what makes Monster the best in the industry.”

Monster founder Noel Lee added: “We are excited to have Brightstar as a partner for our new state-of-the-art audio products that enables us to extend our global channel footprint into new and exciting channels. Monster will be the focus of Brightstar’s expansion into high-performance audio products, especially for the mobile channel.

“Through Brightstar’s reputation of supply chain excellence, Monster will be able to offer more products and services for the benefit of retailers worldwide. Selected high-quality retailers can now sell Monster, enhancing both our reputation and that of Brightstar’s retailers.”