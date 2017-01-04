Olive and Trinsic named Vodafone Total Communications Partners

Dealers recognised for high levels of customer excellence while demonstrating expertise in operator’s fixed and mobile solutions



Olive Communications and Trinsic have been named ‘Total Communications Partners’ by Vodafone’s as part of its revamped partner programme.

The new programme, which went live last month is designed to be more unified communications-friendly. Vodafone head of north west regional business Rob Mukherjee previously said the old tier scheme was too mobile-centric.

To achieve the status, dealers have to demonstrate “outstanding” levels of customer excellence and business operations, while also showing expertise in Vodafone’s fixed and mobile solutions.

Joined up service

Olive CEO Martin Flick (pictured) said: “Customer demand for our Cloud Managed Service Platform is increasing, affording huge customer benefits, and choosing the right partner to deploy the best possible solution is paramount.

“Customers need a partner who can deliver flexibility, agile working practises, and cost benefits, as well as take care of all operational aspects, with a single and integrated managed service.”

Trinsic managing director Darren Webb added: “By combining relevant technologies across the Vodafone portfolio, our customers can enjoy a joined-up service from one central supplier. This creates operational efficiencies and a more responsive business, set to succeed in today’s ultra-competitive environment.”