Onecom achieve Mitel Gold Partner Status

Onecom’s cloud services and communications technology have been recognised by Mitel with a Gold Partner Award.

The award solidifies Onecom’s position as a top cloud solutions provider in the UK and comes after heavy investment from the provider in cloud services last year.

Mitel, who offer voice, collaboration and customer services solutions that help businesses cut costs and improve employee productivity, awarded Onecom after new Mitel products services were added to the Onecom’s offering.

Onecom also achieved the award after training their staff on Mitel products and services in all of their UK offices, including the headquarters in Hampshire.

Mitel Sales Director Nick Aikman said “I am delighted to award Onecom Gold Partner Status in recognition of it’s outstanding expertise in cloud solutions.

“Onecom’s knowledge of Mitel technology is matched by its long and successful track record in helping organisations of all sizes benefit from Mitel unified communications solutions”.

Onecom CEO Darren Ridge said “Mitel’s products and services are a perfect fit for Onecom and I am delighted that our expertise has been recognised with this gold award.”