New Years Day busiest in Apps Store’s history

Apple’s App Store saw over $240 million (£195 million) of purchases on the first day of the year, their busiest day ever.

New Years Day’s activity capped off a successful festive season for Apple with December seeing $3 billion of purchases as developer’s earnings from the app store top $60 billion (£48 billion) since the App Store’s inception in 2008.

Super Mario Run was also among the record breakers as over 40 million people downloaded the app in the first four days of it’s release last month as well as topping the download lists on Christmas day and Boxing day.

Apple have also announced that the number of Applications available to download rose by 20 percent on last year to 2.2 million and that developers of Apps collectively made $20 billion (£16 billion) in 2016, an increase of 40 per cent from 2015.

Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Philip Schiller said “We want to thank our entire developer community for the many innovative apps they have created.

“2016 was a record-shattering year for the App Store, generating $20 billion for developers, and 2017 is off to a great start with Jan. 1 as the single biggest day ever on the App Store.”