CES 2017: ASUS unveils latest ZenFone range

ASUS has unveiled the ZenFone AR, the first augmented and virtual reality-ready phone during their ‘Zennovation’ event in Las Vegas.

The ZenFone AR (pictured) is equipped with Tango sensors and software to bring augmented reality to its users and also supports Daydream Virtual Reality apps.

ASUS has also fitted a 23 ,egapixel main camera on the back of the handset which runs on Android 7.0 Nougat using a Quadcomm Snapdragon 821 processor with 8GB of RAM behind a 5.7 inch Super AMOLED display.

The ZenFone 3 Zoom, a smaller handset built for photography, was also announced by ASUS at their Zennovation event.

The 3 Zoom (pictured left) features a dual camera set up with a 2mm wide angle lens and a 59mm lens that can achieve 2.3x optical zoom and focus in 0.3 seconds.

The smaller device also contains a 5000mAh battery behind a 5.5 inch screen running off a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor.

During the event Tango Director of Engineering Johnny Lee said on stage: “Our phones already assist us in our day-to-day lives, but we believe they can do even more.

“We’re excited to see Tango technology incorporated into ZenFone AR, making its capabilities available to more people.”