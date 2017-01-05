CES 2017: Lenovo unveils Phab 2 Pro AR smartphone

It is one of the first smartphones in the world to come with Google’s Tango augmented reality software

Lenovo has unveiled its new Phab 2 Pro smartphone, claiming it is the first smartphone in the world to come with Google’s ‘Tango’ augmented reality software.

The software allows owners to use augmented reality straight from the device. Example features include being able to measure objects seen through the phone screen or view how a room would look with certain pieces of furniture. Lenovo claims this is possible with a set of sensors enabling the cameras to process information via motion and depth tracking. ASUS used CES to launch its new ZenFone range which also includes the Tango software.

Other features include a 6.4-inch quad-HD display, alongside 16MP rear and 8MP front cameras which Lenovo claims can focus on objects in under a third of a second. It also comes with a fingerprint scanner, curved glass screen, 4,050mAh battery, 64GB of internal storage and a Snapdragon 652 processor.

The handset is priced at $499 (around £405) and is available to purchase now in gold and grey. Proper UK availability and pricing is yet to be confirmed.

Miix 720

The manufacturer also revealed its Miix 720 tablet (pictured below), which comes with a detachable keyboard. It has a 12-inch quad HD display and a seventh generation Intel Core i7 processor. There is an optional ‘Active Pen 2.3’ stylus which enables users to write or draw illustrations on the screen.

Another major feature is camera with facial recognition technology equipped. This hardware recognises a registered user and allows them to access certain applications and software without having to enter a password. Pricing for the device starts from $999.99 (around £812) and is available in either ‘Champagne’ or grey. It is on sale from April, with UK availability and costs yet to be confirmed.