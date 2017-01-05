CES 2017: TCL announce Alcatel A3 XL and MOVEBAND

TCL have revealed a new Alcatel Handset as well as the MOVEBAND wearable at CES 2017 in Las Vegas.

The latest Alcatel handset (pictured above) features a wide six inch display, and a fingerprint reader powered by a 3000 mAh battery.

The handset also features an eight mega pixel rear camera and a five mega pixel front camera, eight gigabytes of RAM, 3.8 gigabytes of storage and a MicroSD card slot for up to 32 gigabytes extra storage.

TCL Senior Vice President of Smart Connectivity Division Vittorio Di Mauro said “This new large -screen Alcatel A3 enables our creative audience to watch the best HD movies and get a fabulous all-round multimedia experience.

“In short, it gives them a lot of band for their buck.”

TCL also announced the MOVEBAND (pictured left) which combines tecnology with fashion, a 30 day battery life as well as gestured control allowing consumers to run applications, play music and control the camera by turning their wrist.

The MOVEBAND also monitors the users activity, fitness and sleep and comes in a variety of inter changeable wristbands

Talking about the MOVEBAND, Di Mauro also said “Our audience are those who are eager to embrace technological innovation, but don;t just follow whatever is hot.

“They avoid impulsive spending and look for a combination of great features and stylish designs from proven brands, but with reasonable pricing that’s rooted in common sense.”