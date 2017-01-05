Sky Mobile launches nationwide today

The O2-powered MVNO was first announced by the quad-play giant in November

Sky has launched its new MVNO throughout the UK today, claiming it will offer consumers the ‘most flexible mobile service’ on the market.

Details of Sky Mobile were first unveiled by the quad-play giant in November last year. Sky director of converged products Vince Russell outlined ambitious targets to Mobile News of going head-to-head with the UK’s four network operators. Three is the smallest major network with 8.8 million subscribers, whilst Tesco Mobile is the largest MVNO with over 4.6 million connections.

Only SIM-only offerings are currently available, but handsets from Samsung and Apple will be on sale from spring. There are three pricing plans on offer; 1GB of data for £10 per month, 3GB of data for £15 per month and 5GB of data for £20 per month. Out of bundle charges for minutes and texts and 10 pence each.

The company claims the service has four USPs. ‘Roll’ allows customers to save unused data from any billing period for up to three years. Second is ‘Mix’ which enables the upgrade or downgrade their data plans. Third is ‘Save,’ which waives any charges on minutes or texts for Sky TV customers. Lastly ‘Sync’ will allow Sky TV subscribers to watch Sky box shows on their smartphone.

Billions wasted on data

Sky claims nearly 20 million people in the UK are paying for more mobile data than is required, wasting an estimated £2 billion. The research is based from a sample of 1,631 respondents and internal estimates. Over half admitted they were buying more data than required.

Sky UK and Ireland chief executive Stephen van Rooyen said: “We’re excited that Sky Mobile goes on nationwide sale today, which is great news for UK consumers.

“Right now mobile contracts are inflexible and confusing and we all know people are buying more data than they need to avoid those extra charges.”