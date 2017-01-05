Timico hires former Daisy Group director Jeff Palmer

Clodagh Murphy also joins the company as its new chief operating officer

Timico has appointed former Daisy Group vendor alliances and supply chain services director Jeff Palmer as its new group sales director.

The London-based UC specialist announced Palmer’s newly created position today (January 5). His overall responsibilities include leading sales and consultancy teams alongside working with clients such as Greene King and Jimmy Choo.

He was in his previous role at Daisy between March and December last year. Main duties included building and maintaining relationships with partners and working closely in sales, marketing, finance and product design.

Also joining Timico as its new chief operating officer is former KCOM Eclipse managing director Clodagh Murphy (pictured below). She was at KCOM since 2003, with her most recent role in the business being active between April 2009 and June 2015. Responsibilities here involved leading a team of 140 and setting KCOM’s strategy and direction.

Palmer said: “I’m delighted to be part of the Timico team and I’m lucky to be joining at a very exciting time for the company. It’s clear Timico has very clear plans for future growth and I’m looking forward to being a part of that journey as we enter this new phase.”

Timico CEO Ben Marnham added: “The arrival of Clodagh and Jeff comes just weeks after our new Chief Commercial Officer, Simon Payne, joined us from Capita. 2017 will be a pivotal year for the company as we cement our new strategy for the business. The added experience that Simon, Clodagh and Jeff bring to the team will help strengthen our proposition and ensure we continue to add real value to our clients.”