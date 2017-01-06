AeroMobile in-flight data usage up 160pc since 3G launch

The Gatwick-based company launched 3G services on board airlines in December 2015

In-flight connectivity provider AeroMobile claims to have seen a 160 per cent annual increase in data usage since launching 3G on its services in 2015.

The Gatwick-based company allows passengers of partner airlines to use mobile services mid-flight. It launched the 3G connectivity in December 2015, opening up data services alongside existing text and calls.

The increase follows another recent announcement from AeroMobile claiming it has connected fliers across more than a million flights in its eight-year history. AeroMobile also claims to have seen a 14 per cent year-on-year rise in text messages sent alongside the 160 per cent rise.

Over 340 roaming agreements (including all UK operators) in 145 countries have been established by AeroMobile and it has served more than 40 million passengers travelling to 110 different destinations.

It has partnerships secured with 19 major airlines, including Air Berlin, Emirates, Etihad Airlines and Virgin Atlantic. Over half of these airlines have AeroMobile’s 3G services, which are available to 55 destinations including the US, Australia and Ireland.

Turnover for the company at the end of its recent financial year (March 2016) totalled more than £16 million – an annual increase from over £13 million.

‘Significant increase’

AeroMobile CEO Kevin Rogers said: “It wasn’t long ago that most travellers were unaware of inflight connectivity. Since launching 3G a year ago we’ve seen a significant increase in awareness and usage of our inflight network as passengers can now access more services using their mobile phone.

“It’s now becoming the norm to tweet from a plane or pick up that important email and we’re proud to continue to lead the way for inflight connectivity.”

Mobile News has contacted AeroMobile for more information.