ZTE to axe 3,000 jobs in handset business

The manufacturer is cutting around 3,000 jobs including a fifth of positions in its handset business in China

ZTE will axe 3,000 jobs in China as the manufacturer struggles to maintain market share in its native country, according to a report from Reuters.

The Shenzhen-based firm has a global workforce of 60,000, five per cent of that figure will be made redundant some time in Q1. Its global handset operations will see 600 jobs cut, 10 per cent of the total.

ZTE’s latest outing in the UK the Blade V7 is exclusively stocked by operator Three.

Unstable factors

“Cuts in the business in China will be beyond 20 per cent,” said a senior executive briefed on the lay-offs.

An anonymous manager for one of the company’s overseas branches was given a 10 per cent redundancy quota, to be completed by the end of January.

“I was also given names that must go because they tried to apply for jobs at Huawei and are therefore branded as ‘unstable factors’,” said the manager.

ZTE declined to comment to Reuters.