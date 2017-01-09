BT and Virgin strike new MVNO deal

BT has agreed to sell mobile services to Virgin until 2021



BT Group and Virgin Media have signed a new five year deal which will see BT continue selling mobile network services to Virgin.

The agreement includes voice and data services. It replaces the existing agreement between both firms and extends it to 2021. The previous deal was until 2018.

With the new deal Virgin has more control and will be able to deliver services rapidly. The network finally launched its delayed 4G services in November last year.

Virgin Mobile is the world’s first mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) and was founded 17 years ago, in 1999. BT has been exclusively selling to Virgin Mobile since the latter’s conception. Currently Virgin Mobile has a connection total of three million.

BT wholesale and ventures CEO Gerry McQuade said: “This has proven a successful relationship for both parties for many years and, as we enter a period of further technological change in the mobile market, we are very pleased to renew and extend our 17 year old relationship. As the largest wholesale provider of telecommunications services in Europe, BT values the economy of scale that Virgin Media brings to our network.”

Virgin Mobile managing director Peter Kelly added: “Virgin Mobile customers want fast speeds, flexibility and plans packed full of data – we’re going to continue to deliver”.