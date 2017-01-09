Samsung wearables now connect to iOS

Apple devices can now connect to the latest Samsung wearables



Samsung has announced iOS compatibility with its Samsung Gear wearables. The Gear S3, S2 and Gear Fit2 will can connect to iOS devices after an over-the-air update.

Apple users with an iPhone 5 and onwards, can download the Samsung Gear S or Gear Fit app from the App Store to sync to a Samsung wearable.

According to IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker, Apple shipped the most wearables with 1.1 million shipments in Q3 of 2016. Garmin are second with 600,000 and Samsung slots in at third with 400,000. Despite the numbers the global wearables market dropped 50 percent year-on-year to 2.7 million.

Samsung’s latest wearable the Gear S3 was launched at IFA 2016, and comes in a classic and frontier edition (pictured), for £349. It features IP68 water-resistance, built-in GPS and an always-on screen.

Samsung executive vice president of global marketing mobile communications Younghee Lee said: “By offering Android and iOS compatibility with our latest Gear devices, we’re giving users more ways to optimise their wearable experiences and connect to Samsung’s Galaxy of possibilities.”