BT appoints TalkTalk’s Matt Bird for LinkUK project

Bird was TalkTalk director of operations between April 2014 and November last year

BT’s LinkUK has appointed former TalkTalk director of operations Matt Bird as its new general manager.

The announcement about Bird’s newly created role was announced by LinkUK today (January 10). LinkUK is a project by BT announced late last year, which will see the broadband giant replace traditional phone boxes throughout the UK with modern WiFi kiosks. Bird will work closely with BT on the execution of the project and the deployment of the WiFi boxes.

Prior to joining LinkUK, Bird was TalkTalk director of operations between April 2014 and November last year. He was responsible supply, engineering and logistics services.

Commenting on the new role, Bird said: “I am excited to be working on a project which will greatly enhance connectivity in cities across the UK.

“LinkUK from BT marks a significant step forward in developing the UK as a hub for technology. Our sister project in New York, LinkNYC, has been a huge success.”

More than 750 kiosks will be installed across central London and various UK major cities over the next few years. More than 100 are expected to be installed in the capital in 2017.

Each kiosk offers 1Gbps WiFi, USB charging ports, a tablet for accessing maps and free UK landline and mobile calls. London is the second city to have these kiosks following the installation of 600 throughout New York in January last year.