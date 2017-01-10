Three’s MakeTheAirFair campaign hits 100k signatures

The campaign launched in November last year asking for Ofcom to cap the amount of spectrum any operator can hold at 30 per cent

Three’s MakeTheAirFair campaign has received more than 100,000 signatures from the public since it first launched in November last year.

The petition which also has the backing of TalkTalk, CityFibre, Gamma and Relish, calls on Ofcom to cap the amount of spectrum a mobile operator can own at 30 per cent. This measure will safeguard future competition in the UK’s mobile market and ensure lower prices and better speeds, according to Three.

It comes after Three CEO Dave Dyson criticised Ofcom for putting Three and O2 at a disadvantage by not capping spectrum. EE currently holds 45 per cent, followed by Vodafone (29 per cent), O2 (15 per cent) and Three (12 per cent).

The National Infrastructure Commission released a report at the end of last year claiming the UK’s 4G coverage was holding the British economy back. It claimed the UK is 54th in the world for 4G coverage, lagging behind Romania, Albania and Peru.

Dyson said: “The fact that so many members of the public have joined the MakeTheAirFair campaign and responded to Ofcom’s consultation shows that consumers are concerned about the massive imbalance in ownership of the nation’s airwaves.

“UK mobile customers face higher prices, slower speeds and worse coverage in future. Ofcom has the power to change this and we want Sharon White to act decisively and put customers first.”