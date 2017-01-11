HTC announces Desire 650

HTC have announced the latest handset in the Desire range, the 650, boasting a 50/50 smooth and grooved design.

The Desire 650 also has a 5MP and 13MP camera on the front and rear of the device respectively with the rear featuring Panoramic, HDR and continuous shooting modes.

Behind the 5 inch Corning Gorilla glass screen, HTC’s latest handset runs Android 6.0 with HTC Sense on a Quad-core Qualcomm SnapDragon 400 processor running at 1.6 GHz.

The Desire 650 relies on a 2,200 mAh battery and has 2GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage built in and a mircoSD card slot for up to two TB additional storage.

HTC President Europe HTC Greig Williams said “Personalisation is increasingly important to users in today’s smartphone market, yet it is not always easy to find”

“From the unique 50/50 smooth and grooved design, to our fully customisable HTC Sense platform, the HTC desire 650is a device centred entirely on you.

Distributed through Brightstar and DataSelect, the Desire 650 will hit the UK market in February in either Dark Blue or Lime light (pictured).