Vodafone stocking ‘Blue Coral’ Samsung Galaxy S7 edge

It sits alongside three other variants of the flagship in black, gold and ‘pink gold’

The Samsung Galaxy S7 edge is now available to purchase from Vodafone in ‘Blue Coral.’

This latest colour sits alongside versions of the phone in black, gold and ‘pink gold.’ The operator is running a promotion offering half price on certain pay monthly tariffs with the handset. For example, the device on a 6GB Red Bundle will cost £23.50 for the first six months of the contract, and then rise back up to £47 for the remaining 18 months.

Those who purchase the device in any colour before February 28 will also receive a free Samsung Gear Fit2 fitness wearable.

Samsung’s latest flagship was launched in front of 2,000 people at last year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona (February 21 – 24).

It is powered by an octa-core (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad), 64 bit processor with 4G of RAM and a 3,000mAh battery. The battery also includes both fast-charging and wireless charging technology.