HTC unveils U Ultra and U Play smartphones

HTC has unveiled two new additions to its smartphone range built which include artificial intelligence; the U Ultra and the U Play.

The new handsets were unveiled today (January 12) after two years of development and both come with a 16MP front-facing camera. HTC claims one of the main USPs of each product is ‘Sense Companion,’ a personal assistant which recommends travel plans or restaurant recommendations based on the user’s own personal habits.

A pair of ‘Usonic’ headphones is also included with both handsets. They come with sensors which monitor the environment and adjusts the sound quality accordingly.

A major feature on the more premium 5.7-inch U Ultra (above) is is the voice recognition software, which can respond to vocal commands even whilst the phone is asleep. It also has a second display at the top, which displays information such as contacts, favourite apps and reminders without using up the entire screen.

It also has a 2.15GHz quad core processor, 4GB of RAM and a choice of either 64GB or 128GB internal memory.

U Play

The smaller U Play comes with a 5.2-inch monitor and is powered by an Octa-core processor. Memory is available in a choice of either 32GB of internal storage and 3GB of RAM, or 64GB and 4GB of RAM. There is also a 2,500mAh battery, which HTC claims offers up to 427 hours of battery on standby.

Both phones will be available from February, with confirmed stockists including Dixons Carphone, Amazon, Brightstar and Data Select. Pricing is yet to be confirmed.