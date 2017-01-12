Huawei teases P10 Mobile World Congress 2017 launch

The manufacturer sent out invites to its MWC launch event today (January 12)

Huawei has teased the unveiling of the P10 flagship smartphone a month ahead of its launch event at this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC).

The Chinese manufacturer sent out invites today (January 12) to its press conference being held at MWC on February 26. Details were scarce, with the company only confirming ‘the global unveiling of a new flagship device.” Huawei CEO Richard Yu will be in attendance at the launch.

No smartphones were unveiled by Huawei at last year’s MWC (below). The company instead chose to launch the MateBook two-in-one notebook.

Huawei’s current flagship the P9 was launched in April last year, backed in the UK by a £10 million marketing campaign. It is the first smartphone in Huawei’s range to exceed more than 10 million shipments alongside being stocked in all UK operators.