WileyFox launches Swift 2 X

Wileyfox has today unveiled its highest spec smartphone the Swift 2 X, which also goes on sale today from the official website.

The Swift 2 X costs £219.99, features dual-SIM compatibility and is powered by a 1.4GHz processor with a full HD 5.2-inch display, made from Gorilla Glass, 16MP rear and 8MP front cameras, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of memory.

New additions from the Swift 2 are included. The Swift 2 X also has NFC, aluminium bodies, type C USB and microSD slot. A 3,010mAh battery is in tow.

It is available now on the official WileyFox website in midnight black and champagne gold. Retailers will begin selling the Swift 2 X a week later.