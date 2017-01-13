EE first operator to have all call centre staff based in UK

The operator has created more than 1,000 new staff as part of the move

EE claims it has now become the first operator to have all its customer service calls answered by staff in the UK and Ireland.

The announcement was made by the network today (January 13). EE first unveiled plans in 2014 to bring all customer service calls back to the UK, creating more than 1,000 new jobs across North Tyneside, Darlington, Plymouth and Merthyr Tydfil in the process.

EE had over 9,220 customer service staff when it first announced its plans, with most in the UK and a small number in the Philippines and India. Mobile News has contacted EE to confirm current numbers.

EE CEO Marc Allera said: “Customer service is a top priority for us, and 2016 was a landmark year in the service that we provided to our customers. We’re passionate about making our service the best in the industry, so you can expect more to come soon.”