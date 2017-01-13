GEAR4 launches D30 case range for iPads

Range starts from £49.99 and is available to buy from today

GEAR4 Buckingham TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) iPad case range is now available to purchase from Carphone Warehouse and GEAR4.

The flip cases are compatible with the iPad mini 4, Air 2, Pro 9.7-inch and Pro 12.9-inch. The iPad Mini 4 Buckingham will cost £49.99 while all other sizes will retail for £59.99.

All cases have D30 impact technology used in US military combat uniform, American football helmets and Olympic ski gear. The cases features four slots for cards and fold out standing.

D30 is made using thermoplastic polyurethane, a material that is malleable until impact is detected. All cases will come in black with orange, blue and grey trim.