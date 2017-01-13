Three becomes first UK network to stock Huawei Mate 9

Manufacturer’s “smartest and fastest device yet” has gone on sale today

Three has become the first UK mobile operator to begin selling the Huawei Mate 9 smartphone. It is available in ‘space grey’ both in-store and online from today.

The Mate 9 (pictured) available on a £41 per month, two-year contract with unlimited minutes, texts and 4GB of data. The most expensive tariff costs £56 per month with an ‘All You Can Eat’ data allowance. There is a £29 upfront charge for the device on each.

It is also available on Three’s ‘Essential’ plan at a cost of £99 upfront with unlimited minutes, texts and 4GB of data for £33 per month.

The manufacturer unveiled the Mate 9 in Munich, Germany on November 3, revealing it to be powered by the world’s highest performing processor and like the flagship P9 from earlier in the year, featuring dual-lens camera technology.

Fantastic response

Huawei UK Consumer Business Group sales and marketing director Rhys Saunders said:”We wanted to improve the smartphone experience in every way and give people more of what they want: longer battery life, faster processor, best-in-class camera, all in a stunningly designed handset.

“The Mate 9 is our fastest and smartest device yet and the response from the tech community has been fantastic.”

Higher sales

The release comes after Huawei forecasted that sales revenue from mobile devices last year surged 42 per cent to 178 billion RMB (£20.9 billion) in 2016.

Within this forecast, it revealed that sales of the Mate 9 were 50 per cent higher in the first two months than those of the Mate 8 in the same timeframe.

Yesterday (January 13), the manufacturer teased the launch of the new P10 flagship smartphone at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona after sending an invite to the media for an event taking place on February 26.