Exertis’ £45m distribution centre will ‘future-proof’ business until 2030

The new 540.000 square foot centre is based at Burnley Bridge Business Park in Lancashire

Exertis’ new £45 million distribution centre will open later this month in a move it claims will “future-proof” the business and underpin its growth until 2030.

The centre, located at the Burnley Bridge Business Park in Lancashire, will measure more than 540,000 square feet – more than the size of five full size football pitches – with an additional 200,000 square foot of space at the rear to expand the premises in the future.

It will include 433,946 square feet of warehouse space, two mezzanine floors totalling 66,478 square feet and 43,196 square feet of office space.

Speaking exclusively to Mobile News at its Basingstoke headquarters, Exertis UK and Ireland managing director Gerry O’Keeffe said that when it opens, the centre will already be 65 per cent full and is expected to be completely operational by March 2018, employing around 350 staff.

He added that with its seven locations throughout the UK, some consolidation would take place but not all would necessarily close.

This is part of an overall £60 million investment into Exertis by parent company DCC, with the distribution centre opening revealed in its full year financial results in May 2015.

Years in the making

“The opening of our new distribution centre is hugely exciting for us, underpinning our growth and future proofing our business until 2030,” said O’Keeffe.

“This has been at the front of our minds and been many years in the making. It provides us with huge opportunities to layer on new areas of business as well as the infrastructure to support our growth over that time frame.”