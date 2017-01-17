2017 predictions: Alcatel UK and Ireland country director William Paterson

Alcatel UK and Ireland country director William Paterson tells Mobile News his thoughts on what might happen this year, including the rise of online mobile phone sales, 5G and wearable technology

The outlook for 2017 is that of an exciting one. I feel that sales of mobile phones online will continue to rise set to increase with consumers choosing this route as an alternative to traditional in-store sales.

This is a great opportunity for us to increase our market share and growth with major e-tailers. However, bricks and mortar retail will still remain extremely competitive – which is why it will continue to be important for brands to invest in trade marketing and in-store education.

5G is also just around the corner which means the importance of connectivity will remain on top of the priority list for consumers.

The wearable tech sector will continue to evolve and grow to. This also highlights the consumers want for all round connectivity and this Is where we may also see a growth in Smart Home Technology.