2017 predictions: Carphone Warehouse MD Jeremy Fennell

Carphone Warehouse managing director Jeremy Fennell tells Mobile News his thoughts on what might happen this year, including key device launches, the important role virtual reality has to play and the potential rise of augmented reality

When it comes to choice, consumers have more options than ever before, and it remains our responsibility to help our customers navigate through the thousands of deals on offer to ensure they’re getting the best value. However, they are still looking to the manufacturers to bring them the latest innovations and to deliver that ‘wow’ factor, and bring back that new phone feeling.

There’s no doubt there will be even more key launches next year, plus Apple will be looking to mark ten years since the release of the first iPhone.

Last year virtual reality met the masses and smartphones have been fundamental in its success, and whilst we expect more innovation in design, availability of content is bound to improve. Whether it’s immersive movie trailers or user generated content, VR will continue to play an important role in the market and who knows this could be the year of augmented reality (AR).

Enabling consumers to experience the latest innovations and demonstrate the benefits will be key in all things smart tech.