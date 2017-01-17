2017 predictions: EE channels and trading MD Ettienne Brandt

EE channels and trading managing director Ettienne Brandt, tells Mobile News his thoughts on what might happen this year, including how essential 4G has become and network data transparency

The UK continues to enjoy some of the fastest download speeds on the planet, at some of the most affordable and competitive prices for consumers. What’s clear is that 2G and 3G is no longer enough – people expect to have a great 4G connection wherever we go.

4G has crossed over from a “nice to have” to being essential, and that’s because of changes to how people are using mobile networks. Smartphones are so powerful and versatile, people using them for everything, from creativity with videos and pictures, to relying on them for work and keeping in touch with loved ones. And the critical thing is that they want to do all of this everywhere they go – not just at home, work, or in major cities and towns.

And that’s why the biggest trend for 2017 will be greater geographic reach of 4G and even faster speeds. There will, undoubtedly, be a lot of talk about 5G in 2017 as well – but commercial deployment is still a long way off and there is so much more to be done with 4G and we also firmly believe that more transparency about network data will be a trend in 2017.