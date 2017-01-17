2017 predictions: Sony Mobile UK and Ireland country head Warren Saunders

Sony Mobile UK and Ireland country head Warren Saunders, tells Mobile News his thoughts on what might happen this year, including the normalisation of Internet of Things, and increased competition amongst operators

2017 is the year Sony reclaims its position as the technology pioneer to watch. It will be the year everything gets smarter – from mobiles to appliances to the way we communicate with consumers.

We will maintain a pioneering stance on the features consumers really want from mobile, while also redefining what Internet of Things can really offer. This combination will deliver truly meaningful experiences that will enrich consumers’ lives.

It’s a year where the IoT field starts to divide, categorise and even normalise, and with that comes the need to clearly set out value and usage models – from fitness to data security to business and beyond.

Data has already become somewhat commodified with aggressive SIM only tariffs across the market in 2016. This competition is only going to increase as new entrants like Sky aim to take a piece of the market. As part of the handset vendor community, our job is to give consumers more reasons to upgrade their hardware as well as their tariffs, with better cameras, better batteries and more compelling design and UI.