Carphone Warehouse stocking peach cloud Samsung Galaxy A3 and A5

Retailer is now taking pre-orders for the new Samsung smartphones

Carphone Warehouse will be the exclusive retailer of the peach cloud (pictured) Samsung Galaxy A3 and A5. The handsets will also be available in black, white, pink and gold.

Customers are now able to register interest in the updated ‘A’ range devices on the Carphone warehouse website, with the option to pre-order from January 20.

Samsung unveiled the 2017, 5.2-inch A5 and the 4.7-inch A3 on January 2. Both models come with a metal frame, glass back, IP68 water and dust-resistance, an ‘Always on Display’, Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and support 256GB of external memory with a microSD card. The A5 comes with 32GB of internal storage, whilst the A3 has 16GB of memory.

The A3 has a HD 720p display, while the larger A5 has a full HD 1080p

The Korean manufacturer boasts excellent low-light photography in both models. The A5 is equipped with a 16MP snapper in both the front and rear, whilst the A3 comes with 13MP front and 16MP rear.

SIM-free pricing for the A3 starts from £269, whilst the A5 costs £319. Both will be available from early February.